Edmonton Oilers (35-23-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (34-24-3, fifth in the Central)
Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -144, Oilers +121; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Dallas. He leads the NHL with 91 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 56 assists.
The Stars are 18-13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jason Robertson with 30.
The Oilers are 21-10-2 in conference play. Edmonton ranks 12th in the league with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Dallas won 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 62 total points for the Stars, 23 goals and 39 assists. Jamie Benn has six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
McDavid leads the Oilers with 56 total assists and has 91 points. Evander Kane has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
