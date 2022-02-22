Edmonton Oilers (28-19-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-11-6, second in the Atlantic)
Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Tampa Bay. He leads the NHL with 71 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 45 assists.
The Lightning are 16-4-4 at home. Tampa Bay averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 65 total minutes.
The Oilers are 14-8-3 on the road. Edmonton is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 35.
The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 55 points. Victor Hedman has 11 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
McDavid leads the Oilers with 71 points, scoring 26 goals and collecting 45 assists. Zach Hyman has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.