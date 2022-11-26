Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at Liberty Flames (3-3)
Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -24; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Delaware State Hornets after Darius McGhee scored 21 points in Liberty's 55-44 victory against the Bradley Braves.
The Flames have gone 2-1 at home. Liberty is third in the ASUN with 16.8 assists per game led by Colin Porter averaging 4.5.
The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 20.8 points and 1.7 steals. Brody Peebles is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.5 points for Liberty.
Brandon Stone is shooting 65.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets. Khyrie Staten is averaging 15.5 points for Delaware State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
