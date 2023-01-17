Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-6, 3-2 WAC)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Gabe McGlothan scored 24 points in Grand Canyon's 79-74 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.
The Antelopes have gone 9-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is ninth in the WAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by McGlothan averaging 6.3.
The Trailblazers have gone 1-4 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech ranks third in the WAC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: McGlothan is averaging 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Cameron Gooden is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
