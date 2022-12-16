Albany Ohio St Basketball

Ohio State's Madison Greene, center, passes the ball between Albany's Freja Werth, left, and Karyn Sanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete - freelancer, FR52593 AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany 82-57 on Friday night.

Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7.

McMahon scored 20 or more points for the third time this season, this time on 10-for-15 shooting. She added seven rebounds.

Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Rebeka Mikulasikova was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes were once again without Jacy Sheldon, who is out with a lower-leg injury.

Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney 10 for Albany (6-7). Ellen Hahne, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 89, USC UPSTATE 47

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead North Carolina.

Kelly shot 8 of 11 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds as the Tar Heels (9-1) won their third straight game. Eva Hodgson added 16 points, four assists and four steals and Paulina Paris chipped in a season-best 15 points.

The Spartans (3-7) were led by Trinity Johnson’s 13 points and five steals.

