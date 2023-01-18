McNeese Cowboys (5-13, 2-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-2 Southland)
Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the McNeese Cowboys after Caleb Huffman scored 29 points in Nicholls State's 77-63 win against the Northwestern State Demons.
The Colonels have gone 6-0 at home. Nicholls State ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 32.1% from deep, led by Taylor Blanchard shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Cowboys are 2-3 in conference matchups. McNeese is ninth in the Southland scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.
The Colonels and Cowboys match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.
Zach Scott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Trae English is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
