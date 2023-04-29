North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.