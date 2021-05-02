1st round
15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
The skinny: The Patriots got their man, apparently. The real heir apparent to Tom Brady, Jones resembles the Pats legend in a lot of ways: size, physical traits, accuracy and smarts. Word is he is very competitive, but is he in the same stratosphere with Brady in terms of fire and passion? Stay tuned. Pats got a winner in Jones, who like Brady didn’t get many college starts.
Interesting fact: Both of his parents and his sister played tennis in college. Mom at Mercer University, dad at Florida State and sister at College of Charleston. His brother also played soccer for Mercer.
2nd round
38. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
The skinny: He was rated the best defensive lineman in the draft, expected to be chosen in the 20s. Patriots made their move, trading two of their three fourth-round picks to move up from 46 to 38, to secure Barmore. Unlike the Jones pick where the Patriots were quietly hoping he’d drop, they went all-in here. He’s a late bloomer, noted more for his disruption than stats (see Richard Seymour). If Jones and Barmore can compare to the first two picks in 2001, when the Pats chose Seymour and left tackle Matt Light, the Patriots are competing for championships over the next decade. Guaranteed.
Interesting fact: Barmore, a Philadelphia area native, committed to nearby Temple University, but de-committed when he started hearing from big schools. It was between Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Maryland. Probably a smart move to Bama, huh?
3rd round
96. Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
The skinny: Probably more a second-round guy, the Patriots took the “risk” on Perkins, who was suspended before the playoff game with LSU in January of 2020, and then missed first five games of 2021. While superior in size and strength, there are questions about his quickness. Is he strong-side (with tight end) or weak side defensive end. Anyway, he was a force with 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks over last 19 games.
Interesting fact: The youngest of six children, he was a top tight end prospect at Lutheran North High in St. Louis, averaging 17 yards per catch as a senior.
4th round
120. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
The skinny: This is what the Patriots do, nearly every year ... draft a running back. This is not a need with Damien Harris, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor, though Michel could be elsewhere. He’s the kind of runner Belichick likes; powerful and rarely gets stopped for a loss. While he has been compared to former Patriot LeGarrette Blount, that’s a reach. Blount tallied 43 TDs in 57 games here.
Interesting fact: At Cerritos Junior College near Los Angeles rushed for 2,111 yards and 16 TDs in 11 games. Once rushing for 267 yards in a game for Centennial High in Las Vegas.
5th round
177. Cameron McGrone, MLB, Michigan
The skinny: McGrone is a force and is damaged goods. That’s why he was available in the fifth round after recovering from a torn ACL. He has a history of injuries beginning in high school. He will have to earn a spot on the team via special teams. If healthy, he could work his way into linebacking group. Might not even be an option to play in 2021.
Interesting fact: He’s only 20 years old and was No. 1 ranked outside linebacker in the country out of high school.
6th round
188. Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri
The skinny: Another risk, Bledsoe, a safety by trade, is noted for his work inside the box, usually covering the slot receiver and helping on stopping the run. He is 205 lbs. but has a linebacker’s mentality. Another guy who will have to make the team via special teams and work his way up.
Interesting fact: Bledsoe, like his namesake Drew Bledsoe, thought he had the potential to be a big-time college quarterback. But his high school coach at Dekaney (Tex.) High said his ticket out of town was as a defensive back. I guess he was right.
197. William Sherman, OL, Colorado
The skinny: Offensive line is always considered a need due to injuries. However, the Patriots waited deep into the draft to grab their first O-lineman. He played both tackle positions at Colorado, but is considered a probable guard. With both tackles on the last year of their contracts, the 6-4, 315-pound Sherman would have a chance to develop this year if tackle is an option. Remember, the Pats drafted left tackle Nate Solder 10 years ago out of Colorado.
Interesting fact: Sherman was 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds as a freshman, expecting to play guard. By sophomore year he grew an inch and gained 50 pounds, becoming a true tackle.
7th round
242. Tre Nixon, WR, UCF
The skinny: Another “need” that wasn’t addressed early in the draft, Nixon is a speedster (4.43, 40) with pretty good size at 6-foot, 190-pounds. What’s against him was he missed 2020 due to a dislocated collarbone. He had 49 receptions, 830 yards and 7 TDs as a junior. Was he set to go 80 receptions, 1,500 yards and 15 TDs? Is Nixon going to even make the team? It doesn’t look great. But the upside is there and worth reviewing over the next few months.
Interesting fact: Nixon started out at Ole Miss, sitting out his first season and getting only one reception in his second year there before transferring to the University of Central Florida. He was the No. 35 ranked WR in the country coming out of high school in Viera, Fla.