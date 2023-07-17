Caruso

Noah Caruso II

NOAH CARUSO II

Age: 12

Family: Noah Sr. and Kate (parents), Harry (brother)

Position: SS/P

Favorite Snack: Dried strawberries

Favorite Subject: Math, because I like the challenge in solving problems.

Favorite home-cooked meal: Salmon with French Fries

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Shark fishing in Florida

DEAN DAVIS

Age: 12

Family: Parents Vicky and Ian; brothers Aidan (15), Sanibel (8)

Position: C, P, OF, SS

Favorite Snack: Smartfood popcorn

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and waffles

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Basketball, watching baseball, playing baseball video games.

BRODY EVANS

Age: 12

Parents: Dan and Jill; brother, Luke

Position: Pitcher, OF

Favorite snack: Takis

Favorite subject: Social Studies

Favorite home cooked meal: Mac and cheese

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Basketball

JACK ILSLEY

Age: 12

Family: Parents Shawn and Jillian; sister, Lauren (17); brother, Nick (15)

Position: 2B

Favorite Snack: Little Bites-Muffins

Favorite Subject: Phys Ed

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Fishing, Wiffle ball, Tubing

ANDREW IRVIN

Age: 12

Family: Parents Chris and Melissa; Triplets, including Dillon and Tyler

Position: Outfielder

Favorite Snack: Goldfish and Chocolate Chip Protein Bars

Favorite Subject: Social Studies/History/Geography

Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled Chicken, Pasta & Broccoli

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Building Lego Sets, Skiing, and playing outside with my brothers.

PJ KAVKA

Age: 12

Family: Parents, Karen and Joe; sister, Katie; dog, Bauer

Position: Catcher

Favorite Snack: Chesters Spicy Cheetos

Favorite Subject: Science and Baseball

Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Hockey and fishing

SHAY KILGALLENAge: 12

Family: Parents, ; sisters Maeve (16) and Ashlin (14); two cats and a dog

Position: Centerfield

Favorite Snack: Avocado toast

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Go fishing and catch whoppers with Jack Stevens.

Sanchez

Jedward Sanchez

JEDWARD SANCHEZAge: 12

Family: Juan & Yissy (parents); Alleyah & Kendra (sisters)

Position: P/3B/1B

Favorite snack: Granola bars

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite home cooked meal: Steak, cooked by mom

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Hanging out with family & friends

Shea

Jake Shea

JAKE SHEAAge: 12

Family: Parents, Joe and Amy; Sisters, Livia and Kaia

Position: Pitcher, 1B

Favorite Snack: Pretzels

Favorite Subject: English

Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribeye steak

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Hang out with friends, fishing & playing other sports like football.

Jack Stevens

Jack Stevens

JACK STEVENS

Age: 12

Family: Parents, Mike and Sara; sisters Kate (11) and Annie (6); brother Will (8)

Position: 3rd Base

Favorite Snack: Pretzels

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled chicken

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Play hockey and soccer

Sullivan

Logan Sullivan

LOGAN SULLIVANAge: 12

Family: Parents, Erik and Lauren; brothers Braden and Jackson

Position: OF, 1B

Favorite Subject: Phys Ed and ELA

Favorite Home Cooked Meal: Pasta and Meatballs

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Play basketball

COLE SZYMANSKIAge: 12

Family: Parents, Chris and Nicole; brothers, Christian and Chase

Position: Right field

Favorite Snack: Cape Cod Salt and Vinegar Chips

Favorite Subject: Social Studies

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Fingers and Fries

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Playing ice hockey, playing Wiffle ball with my brothers and riding my dirt bike.

Wood

Deacon Wood

DEACON WOODAge: 12

Family: Parents Jon and Anne; brother Boden; and dog, Remington

Position: 1B

Favorite Snack: Tomatoes

Favorite Subject: Social studies

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Other sports

