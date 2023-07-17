NOAH CARUSO II
Age: 12
Family: Noah Sr. and Kate (parents), Harry (brother)
Position: SS/P
Favorite Snack: Dried strawberries
Favorite Subject: Math, because I like the challenge in solving problems.
Favorite home-cooked meal: Salmon with French Fries
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Shark fishing in Florida
DEAN DAVIS
Age: 12
Family: Parents Vicky and Ian; brothers Aidan (15), Sanibel (8)
Position: C, P, OF, SS
Favorite Snack: Smartfood popcorn
Favorite Subject: Math
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken and waffles
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Basketball, watching baseball, playing baseball video games.
BRODY EVANS
Age: 12
Parents: Dan and Jill; brother, Luke
Position: Pitcher, OF
Favorite snack: Takis
Favorite subject: Social Studies
Favorite home cooked meal: Mac and cheese
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Basketball
JACK ILSLEY
Age: 12
Family: Parents Shawn and Jillian; sister, Lauren (17); brother, Nick (15)
Position: 2B
Favorite Snack: Little Bites-Muffins
Favorite Subject: Phys Ed
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Fishing, Wiffle ball, Tubing
ANDREW IRVIN
Age: 12
Family: Parents Chris and Melissa; Triplets, including Dillon and Tyler
Position: Outfielder
Favorite Snack: Goldfish and Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
Favorite Subject: Social Studies/History/Geography
Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled Chicken, Pasta & Broccoli
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Building Lego Sets, Skiing, and playing outside with my brothers.
PJ KAVKA
Age: 12
Family: Parents, Karen and Joe; sister, Katie; dog, Bauer
Position: Catcher
Favorite Snack: Chesters Spicy Cheetos
Favorite Subject: Science and Baseball
Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Hockey and fishing
SHAY KILGALLENAge: 12
Family: Parents, ; sisters Maeve (16) and Ashlin (14); two cats and a dog
Position: Centerfield
Favorite Snack: Avocado toast
Favorite Subject: Math
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Go fishing and catch whoppers with Jack Stevens.
JEDWARD SANCHEZAge: 12
Family: Juan & Yissy (parents); Alleyah & Kendra (sisters)
Position: P/3B/1B
Favorite snack: Granola bars
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite home cooked meal: Steak, cooked by mom
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Hanging out with family & friends
JAKE SHEAAge: 12
Family: Parents, Joe and Amy; Sisters, Livia and Kaia
Position: Pitcher, 1B
Favorite Snack: Pretzels
Favorite Subject: English
Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribeye steak
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Hang out with friends, fishing & playing other sports like football.
JACK STEVENS
Age: 12
Family: Parents, Mike and Sara; sisters Kate (11) and Annie (6); brother Will (8)
Position: 3rd Base
Favorite Snack: Pretzels
Favorite Subject: Math
Favorite home-cooked meal: Grilled chicken
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Play hockey and soccer
LOGAN SULLIVANAge: 12
Family: Parents, Erik and Lauren; brothers Braden and Jackson
Position: OF, 1B
Favorite Subject: Phys Ed and ELA
Favorite Home Cooked Meal: Pasta and Meatballs
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Play basketball
COLE SZYMANSKIAge: 12
Family: Parents, Chris and Nicole; brothers, Christian and Chase
Position: Right field
Favorite Snack: Cape Cod Salt and Vinegar Chips
Favorite Subject: Social Studies
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Fingers and Fries
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Playing ice hockey, playing Wiffle ball with my brothers and riding my dirt bike.
DEACON WOODAge: 12
Family: Parents Jon and Anne; brother Boden; and dog, Remington
Position: 1B
Favorite Snack: Tomatoes
Favorite Subject: Social studies
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite activity when not playing baseball: Other sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.