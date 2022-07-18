GIDEON BARNES

Age: 12

Family: Angela (Mom), John (Dad), Mirabelle (Sister), Broderick (Brother)

Position: 1B, C, OF

Favorite snack: Starbucks birthday cake pop

Favorite book: Roberto And Me, because I liked learning about Roberto Clemente

Favorite subject: Math, because I love solving problems.

Favorite video game: MLB Show 2021

Favorite home-cooked meal: Filet-cooked, medium rare, with a side baked potato

In 10 years I'll ... Be an FBI agent

No. 1 reason you love baseball: l like that it’s America’s sport.

What do you like most about your team: These are boys with great heart and we have each other’s back.

-

NATE CALDERWOOD

Age: 12

Family: Brad and Christina (parents); Paige and Maeve (sisters), Nola (dog).

Position: OF

Favorite snack: Chocolate chip z-bars

Favorite book: Slacker, because the kid gets in trouble.

Favorite subject: Physical education, because I love winning the different sports

Favorite video game: The Show ‘21

Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd's pie

In 10 years I'll ... Be a professional fisherman

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Hitting

What do you like most about your team: I like most that this is a competitive team.

-

MARCO DEL GRECO

Age: 12

Family: Greg (Dad), Sabrina (Mom), Niko (older brother), Theo (twin brother)

Position: LF/CF/2B/P

Favorite snack: Fudge stripes cookies

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid, because its the best book

Favorite subject: Math because its fun

Favorite video game: NBA2k or MLB the Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Eggs and pancakes

In 10 years I'll ... Be a pro athlete

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because its a very talented sport and it’s all in the mindset

What do you like most about your team: We all get along great together and we are all very handsome

-

THEO DEL GRECO

Age:12

Family: Greg (Dad), Sabrina (Mom), Niko (older brother), Marco (twin brother)

Position: P/C/1B

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Heat by Mike Lupica, because its a baseball book about pitchers life story

Favorite subject: Math because I'm good with numbers and like solving equations

Favorite video game: NBA2K

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes

In 10 years I'll ... be playing in the MLB, NBA, or NFL.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: There are a lot opportunities to make plays and have fun.

What do you like most about your team: The attitude and energy.

-

AIDEN DELUCA

Age: 12

Family: Mario (Dad), Tricia (Mom), Anthony (older brother), Mikayla & Ava (older twin Sisters) and Brady (dog)

Position: 2B/CF

Favorite snack: Fruit Rollups

Favorite book: Big Nate Series because it’s a comic book.

Favorite subject: Physical education, because I’m athletic

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s pasta and meatballs

In 10 years I'll ... Be playing college hockey or baseball

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because it’s fun

What do you like most about your team: My friends and coaches.

-

DANIEL DUNN

Age: 12

Family: Michael & Josephine (parents), Anne Dunn (sister)

Position: 1B/RF

Favorite snack: Chocolate hummus & pretzels

Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince because it keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Favorite subject: Social Studies because we get to learn about the people of our past, and how things are the same and different from the present time.

Favorite video game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos

In 10 years I'll ... be working towards becoming an architect.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love hitting and cheering on my teammates.

What do you like most about your team: We work so well with each other and we're an amazing hitting, fielding and pitching team.

-

OWEN GOLDSTEIN

Age: 12

Family: Susan (Mom), Andrew (Dad), Olivia (Sister) and Ben (Brother)

Position: OF/3B/ P

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Holes; It has a lot of action and suspense

Favorite subject: History; I am interested in the past and what was going on

Favorite video game: MLB The Show 22

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mexican Night

In 10 years I'll ... Finishing up college. Starting my real life

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Hanging out with my teammates

What do you like most about your team: Fun to be around

-

BEN MIKITKA

Age: 12

Family: (Dad) Mark, (Mom) Kim, (brother) Luke, (dog) Millie

Position: 2B

Favorite snack: Salt and vinegar chips

Favorite book: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series because it’s funny and sometimes relatable

Favorite subject school: Physical education, because you get to play sports, be competitive and you don’t have to be stressed about school work.

Favorite video game: MLB The Show 22

Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad’s homemade mac and cheese

In 10 years I'll .... be in the MLB

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I have a great time playing

What do you like most about your team: We always have each other’s back, we have fun together and we work good together.

-

WILLIAM MURPHY

Age: 11

Family: Ryan and Sarah (parents), Dalton (brother), Maximus (brother), Sophie (dog) and Harry and Winston.(cats).

Position: OF

Favorite snack: Cheetos

Favorite book: The Mystery of the Benedict Society because I liked the characters.

Favorite subject: Math, because I like to solve problems.

Favorite video game: Fall Guys

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s meatloaf.

In 10 years I'll ... be studying at Harvard.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love hitting the ball.

What do you like most about your team: I like my teammates.

-

GRIFFIN MURRAY

Age: 12

Family: Todd and Chrissy (parents), Avery (sister), Boden (brother)

Position: P/SS

Favorite snack: Cheezits

Favorite book: Fenway Foul Up because it was a mystery about baseball

Favorite subject: ELA, because I’m best at that and I love to write

Favorite video game: Fall Guys

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken lime tacos

In 10 years I'll ... Hopefully playing baseball for a major league team

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because of my team. And I love to hit and field

What do you like most about your team: How loud we are in the dugout. When we make an error they always say “get the next one.” We never get down on each other.

-

JEDWARD SANCHEZ

Age: 11

Family: Yissy (Mom), Juan (Dad), sisters Alleyah & Kendra, London (pet guinea pig)

Postitions: 3B/SS

Favorite snack: Kind bars

Favorite book: Diary of Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. I like comics.

Favorite subject: Physical education. I love to play sports.

Favorite video game: MLB The Show ‘22

Favorite home-cooked meal: Rice, beans, chicken and plantains

In 10 years … I’ll be the MLB No. 1 pick for Red Sox/Dodgers

The No. 1 reason why I love baseball: I have been playing ever since I learned how to walk. I practice year around indoor/outdoors.

What you like most about the team: We have a lot players with a lot skills.

-

EVAN STARR

Age: 12

Family: Heather and Seth (parents), Tori (sister), Stormy (cat), Bob (fish)

Position: Wherever I’m needed

Favorite snack: Chips and Salsa

Favorite book: Hatchet by Gary Paulsen because it is about wilderness survival

Favorite subject: Engineering, because I like to build things.

Favorite video game: DayZ

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

In 10 years I’ll be … Graduating from college for Engineering

No. 1 reason I love baseball: Hitting and practicing with my dad.

What do you like most about team: I’ve grown up playing baseball with a lot of my teammates. Everyone cheers each other on and makes you feel better if things don’t turn out the way you hoped.

-

MAX WILSON

Age: 12

Family: Michael and Santina (parents), Ella (sister), Roxy and Chase (dogs)

Position: CF

Favorite snack: Grapes

Favorite book: New Kid. I like this book because I could relate to it because I was the new kid at Wood Hill and had to make all new friends and start over since all of my friends went to West Middle.

Favorite subject: Physical education. I love playing any kind of sport and being active. Gym class is always fun.

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite home-cooked meal: BBQ wings

In 10 years … I’ll be playing professional baseball or football.

No. 1 reason I like baseball: Because it’s a great team sport that’s fun and you make long lasting friendships. I have friends on my team now that I met when we started playing T-ball.

What do you like most about your team: Everyone on the team will always have your back, no matter what.

