METHUEN — Campaigning days are numbered as the Nov. 5 election approaches.
Voters will decide between City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan and political newcomer Neil Perry to lead Methuen from the mayor's office. Perry topped the ticket during the preliminary election in September, but both have rallied hard for support since.
Perry's lack of political experience is mirrored in many other campaigns for City Council seats. They say years of financial turmoil drew them to the race for public office.
Today's Eagle-Tribune features profiles of each Methuen candidate. Besides basic information about their age, political experience and occupation, participants were given space to write about their objectives if elected to office, priorities and how city contracts should be negotiated in the wake of an unrealistic police contract.
MAYOR
Jennifer Kannan, 54
Occupation: Realtor
Political experience: City Council 2008 to 2014 and 2016 to present; chairwoman in 2012 and from 2018 to present.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Apply my leadership abilities to getting the city back on strong fiscal ground; review and reorganize key departments; begin to implement the recommendations of the Department of Revenue and chief administrative and financial officer; restore residents’ confidence that the services they need from the city will be delivered on time and on budget.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Review the organization of the Police Department, particularly the need for five captains and make changes as necessary to maintain residents’ confidence in their safety and security while utilizing our resources properly.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
Labor law experts agree that elected officials should not negotiate union contracts. Private sector procurement experience is not useful in this situation. I will appoint a team of outside labor lawyers, the CAFO and relevant staff. This team will thoroughly vet contracts before they are forwarded to the mayor and City Council.
Neil Perry, 61
Occupation: Executive, Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems
Political experience: None
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Re-establish trust between the mayor’s office and the people of Methuen. Create a sense of accountability and transparency in our city government by making decisions based on facts and data and solely with the best interests of the entire city at heart. Establish a Revenue and Expense Task Force to begin looking at our financial position over a multi-year time frame to enable us to prioritize improvements. Drive commercial investment opportunities in our city.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
In actuality, several of these would be concurrent to start. We need a full financial disclosure, and would need to initiate the multi-year look at revenue and expense projections before committing funds to infrastructure, projects, etc. But the process of restoring the trust and transparency to the people of Methuen begins on day one. I will communicate regularly, and provide rationale (facts and data) for any and all decisions made.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward —should be handled?
Negotiations should be led by the mayor – as the CEO of the city – to bargain a fair and reasonable contract that represents the best interest for both the employees and the city of Methuen. In addition, the city solicitor should be part of the bargaining team for the city, for any legal questions that may arise. Once a draft agreement has been reached, before formally signed, and as required by law, the contract financials should be given to the CAFO, for review of financial impacts. When approved – after parties sign; mayor provides to City Council, along with before and after financial impact statement of contract to council, and with CAFO’s approval for City Council consideration and vote at appropriate time.
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES: AT-LARGE
Stephen Angelo Jr., 33
Occupation: Director of Recreation, Town of Stoneham
Political Experience: None
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Increase the commercial tax revenue for the city to lessen the tax burden for homeowners. Improve the infrastructural needs within the city by creating and implementing long-term and strategic planning. Explore and attain additional federal and state grant awards to financially supplement the city's needs.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Generating additional tax revenue is pivotal for the future of Methuen. Currently, the homeowners of Methuen are covering a majority of the city's expenses, which is not sustainable. Proper municipal budgeting must have a healthy balance between residential and commercial taxes, with Methuen needing a significant increase in commerce in order to thrive.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
Proposed contracts should be provided to City Council members, accompanied with financial impact statements, with ample time to personally review. After this review period, the council should be presented contracts in a public forum to allow for transparent discussion, questioning and legal guidance with the content within each contract.
David “D.J.” Beauregard, Jr., 30
Occupation: Director of Donor Cultivation, Development at Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School; Founder & Principal of Ranger Strategies
Political experience: This is my first run for public office.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
We should look at hiring an independent, outside firm to conduct a thorough audit of every department over time. In addition, the new mayor and the next City Council must collaborate to create a culture of cost containment at City Hall and prioritize the expansion of Methuen’s commercial tax base.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
I want to help make Methuen’s government more transparent and accountable, so I think we need to initiate the audits as soon as possible. Audits will help us identify ways to save money and improve services. We need to get back to making decisions based on data rather than emotions.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers – and other unions moving forward – should be handled?
In order to help make sure the taxpayers of Methuen never have to experience a nightmare like this ever again, every contract should come before members of the City Council with a corresponding financial impact statement. If a contract’s financial impact statement is not available, I will not support it.
Nicholas DiZoglio, 30
Occupation: Talent/HR Executive
Political experience: Over 10 years of political internships and campaign involvement. Elected Experience: Methuen School Committee, 2016 to present, vice chair 2018 to present.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Methuen needs to think closely about its economic future. We need to invest in infrastructure, urban renewal, business communities, schools, and an equipped public safety organization. When elected, I will work diligently with city leaders to put forth a five year capital plan to limit the effect on the taxpayers.
2. Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Urban renewal and business development are top priority. It is essential that Methuen secure businesses that want to be a part of the community, and invest in the needed economic growth our city requires. With stores and PMA closing in Methuen, we have commercial opportunities that can be marketed. The city should partner with a university to create a satellite campus, or reuse the PMA property for city municipal offices, community center, and/or recreation area. We cannot afford losing commercial space to residential development.
3. How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward —should be handled?
My career as talent/HR executive over Contingent Labor has taught me that every word, sentence and number in a contract is important. All contract negotiations should have several conversations on the wants and needs of all parties before an agreed upon draft is presented. Once finalized, reviewed, and presented with a financial impact statement, the council should have at least two reads to assure that everything is aligned before ratifying the contract.
Jessica L. Finocchiaro, M.P.A., M.S., 32
Occupation: Independent Contractor/Real Estate Sales Consultant
Political experience: Served two terms representing Methuen 2014 to 2018 on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee, most of which as vice chair. Running for re-election to the Methuen City Council At Large (2018-present). Served on Economic & Community Development Subcommittee, Methuen Day Committee. Spearheaded the following efforts: resolution for audits and investigations, resolution to require a financial impact statement for all contracts, resolution to investigate threats allegedly made to influence the Community Development Board’s votes, Mystic Street Degaspe Park renovation, and a resolution for the council to get monthly financial statements, so that we can monitor spending.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
First, resolving Methuen’s current financial issues, getting us back on track. Veterans, seniors, opioid epidemic, public education, public safety, infrastructure, creative revenue generation, sidewalks/roads, increasing commercial tax base to lower residential taxes, protect open/green space, athletic fields/parks, cleaner Merrimack River, 311 system, more transparent budget process
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
While I support first-responders, the police superiors contract is completely unacceptable. If re-elected I will continue to work with colleagues and the next mayor to seek forward-thinking solutions with all of our financial problems that doesn’t burden taxpayers. I’ll propose more initiatives to help prevent financial political corruption ever happening again.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward —should be handled?
I wrote/passed a resolution that we must have a financial impact statement on how much any contract costs before we vote. I’ll never approve a union contract without one. I’ll continue to fight for more financial transparency and combat cronyism, so anyone can see the numbers themselves and question City Hall.
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES: CENTRAL DISTRICT
Joyce Campagnone
Occupation: Retired
Political experience: Former School Committee member; former East End councilor; Former councilor at large, current Central District councilor.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Work with the CAFO to bring financial stability back to the residents so they can once again have confidence in the elected officials and their government. Work diligently with the new mayor and council to bring back communication and trust.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
While financial stability is always a priority, it cannot be enhanced without communication and trust between mayor's office, City Council, and the new CAFO.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
All contracts including the police has to be approved by the CAFO before reaching City Council, which brings back my previous answers, the extreme trust and communication between all parties is paramount.
D.J. Deeb, 42
Occupation: Academic Coordinator/Social Studies Teacher, Notre Dame High School; Adjunct Professor, Bunker Hill Community College and UMass Lowell
Political experience: Member/Secretary Methuen School Committee, 2014 to Present
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
I am the only candidate that has no relatives working for the city and no conflicts. This is essential for getting Methuen back on track. We need to improve infrastructure and lower tax rates. We must revamp employee contracts to put sunset clauses on future unfunded liabilities to put the city back on solid financial standing as well as replenish the reserve account.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Fifty new city positions were created in the last two years. I suggest a freeze on all new positions until spending is under control. Methuen has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. Tax rates need to be lowered to retain residents, attract new businesses, and create new jobs. I will never support a Proposition 2-1/ 2 override.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
An independent audit is in order as well as a reorganization. I will not vote for a budget that allows for five captains along with 21 other superiors for just 71 patrolmen. The chief has been spending thousands of dollars at out-of-state conferences monthly. I will demand an account of each of these taxpayer-funded conferences to Las Vegas, Orlando, and the like.
Joel Faretra, 46
Occupation: Facilities Manager, CREST Collaborative
Political experience: None
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Bringing City Hall back to the people. Lessen the burden on the residents taxpayer by attracting new business/industry to Methuen. Making all processes as transparent as possible.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Would like to work with economic development to think “outside the box” on how to attract unique businesses and industry to Methuen
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
Any and all contracts need complete financial impact statements when coming to the council. Each department should have an independent audit as well, before entering into discussion of new contracts.
James McCarty, 27
Occupation: Law Student
Political Experience: Central District City Councilor
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Represent taxpayers over special interests. Line-by-line methodology in the municipal budget. Modernize ordinances to promote fiscal growth and well-being. Ensure our students are equipped with a first-rate education. Accessibility for constituents who need assistance navigating city services. Transparency and accountability with every vote.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
To represent taxpayers over special interests — our city has failed the residents by sticking them with an exorbitant, unsustainable, and unlawful police superior contract. I will continue to courageously stand up to this union and will not rest until our Police Department is properly reorganized and a reasonable contract is ratified.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
The superior officers are attempting to bankrupt our pension system. They refuse to collectively bargain a mutual beneficial agreement with the taxpayer. Therefore, we must freeze them at their 2017 rate of pay indefinitely until the rest of the city, state, and country achieve comparable wages.
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES: WEST DISTRICT
William "Bill" Bryant, 48
Occupation: Administrator and Director of Programs CREST Collaborative
Political experience: First-time candidate for voted political office
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
If given the honor of serving on the City Council, my key objectives are ensuring fiscal oversight to city spending, creating a budget the citizens of Methuen are satisfied with, restoring taxpayer trust in the city government, and creating a plan to attract new businesses to the city.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Developing a comprehensive economic business plan to encourage business growth will be my first priority. Economic expansion through businesses will lessen the tax burden on Methuen residents and provide the needed revenue to support Methuen's growth.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
All contracts must be bargained in good faith. Additionally, an independent expert with experience in collective bargaining needs to provide accurate information to those voting on the contracts. Most of all, city officials need to keep in mind their duty to serve the taxpayers when agreeing to contracts.
Frank Gallo, 56
Self employed: F. Gallo lawn care construction. General contractor, supervisor. Builds homes, hardscape and softscape, drainage and snow removal.
Political experience: I have served on the Community Development Board as housing authority commissioner and am currently chairperson.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
Full transparency. Let the residents see what is going on. Full accountability to all directors. Let's do something about redeveloping Gaunt Square.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
Full transparency.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
We should have an outside independent consultant review the contracts, so they serve the interests of the residents of Methuen. Obviously we dropped the ball.
Allison Saffie, 26
Occupation: Office Manager
Political experience: None
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
First and foremost, my primary objective is giving the residents their voice back. I want to get our city government so it is working for the residents. I want to repair the integrity and trust that has been damaged between our government and the taxpayers. We can accomplish this by bringing and keeping others in the city transparent, responsible and accountable.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
In order to move forward in a productive manner, we need to stop hemorrhaging money. I would call for citywide department reviews with an outside auditor before approving more budgets. Without question this is far overdue. We need to ensure all city staff are meeting the requirements (and holding the certificates and licenses) for their positions; departments are adequately staffed; and tax money is spent on improving our city.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
The superior police officers’ contract is currently in arbitration but I would work with lawyers and the state government to work on correcting the problem. The OIG report found multiple areas in which the laws were not followed. In addition, when comparing Methuen to similar cities and even larger cities we have more captains, and this would warrant further review and probably changes. Moving forward Methuen needs a procedure for approving contracts. This would need to include and impact report on the annual cost of the new contract and a five-year cost. This help us evaluate if it is fiscally responsible.
Mike Simard, 54
Occupation: Lawrence Police Officer
Political experience: I have no political office experience, but I was instrumental in opposing and fighting the Sweetheart Inn development project which resulted in the complete denial of this unscrupulous land deal that was plagued by dirty politics.
What are your key objectives if elected to office?
My key objectives are to first resolve the most detrimental issue in the history of Methuen government, the police superior’s contract. Secondly, I would cut wasteful spending by implementing a hiring freeze which would stop the political hack jobs and make cuts to the departments that are “top heavy.” Lastly, I would work with our city leaders to find a way to pay back the $4 million loan without raising taxes.
Of those, which would you make your first priority?
I would make resolving the police contract issue, my first priority. This shameful contract which I feel was presented illegally and unlawfully should be null and voided and resubmitted with realistic and affordable numbers. I would ask the new mayor to make me chair of a new committee on public safety and security and hire a police management audit company to come in and make the necessary changes to move this city forward.
How do you think contracts with superior police officers — and other unions moving forward — should be handled?
The City Council should follow the charter rules and ethic’s laws when a contract comes before them. Unfortunately, those rules and laws were grossly ignored with the police superior’s contract. We need more oversight on individual departments prior to contract proposals and we need to hire an independent attorney who specializes in municipal contracts and subsequent negotiations.