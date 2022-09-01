FILE - Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) leaps near Pittsburgh defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game Dec. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Reed, an AP All-Big Ten all-purpose player, returned two punts for touchdowns last season and had team highs in catches (59), yards receiving (1,026) and receiving touchdowns (10).