FILE - NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain speaks during the NASCAR Championship media day, Nov. 3, 2022, in Phoenix. Chastain, who used a video-game style move now dubbed the “Hail Melon” to snag the final spot in last year’s championship race, earned global recognition in and outside the industry for last October’s wall-riding gamble. The tactic he used of deliberately crashing into the wall for momentum has since been banned by NASCAR.