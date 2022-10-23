Brooklyn Nets (1-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Brooklyn face off in non-conference action.
Memphis went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.
Brooklyn went 0-4 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point distance last season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).
Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
