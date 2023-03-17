Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Memphis Tigers (26-8, 13-5 AAC)
Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 9:20 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -2; over/under is 153
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Memphis Tigers and No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls play in the NCAA Tournament first round.
The Tigers are 13-5 against AAC opponents and 13-3 in non-conference play. Memphis has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Owls are 18-2 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 41.6% and averaging 22.1 points for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Alijah Martin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Owls: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
