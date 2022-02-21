FERRIS MOWERS MEN'S TOP 25 COACHES POLL - 2/21/2022

The Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (32)23-28001
2. Arizona24-27574
3. Kentucky22-56823
4. Auburn24-36692
5. Kansas22-46586
6. Duke23-46525
7. Purdue24-46437
8. Villanova21-654610
9. Texas Tech21-653411
10. Providence22-35119
11. Baylor22-55098
12. Wisconsin21-543416
13. UCLA19-539414
14. Illinois19-737512
15. Houston22-433315
16. Southern California23-432517
17. Tennessee19-731113
18. Arkansas21-621124
19. Ohio State16-717918
20. Connecticut19-717024
21. Murray State26-216321
22. Texas19-815120
23. Saint Mary's22-67527
24. Michigan State18-87219
24. Alabama17-104626¤

Dropped out: No. 22 Wyoming (22-4); No. 23 Marquette (17-10).

Others receiving votes: Wyoming (22-4) 34; Marquette (17-10) 31; Wake Forest (21-7) 26; Iowa (18-8) 19; Notre Dame (19-8) 17; Rutgers (16-10) 17; Boise State (21-6) 12; Creighton (18-8) 12; Colorado State (21-4) 11; SMU (19-6) 5; Davidson (22-4) 4; San Diego State (17-6) 4; Miami (Fla.) (19-8) 3; North Texas (20-4) 2; Seton Hall (16-9) 2; San Francisco (21-7) 1.

