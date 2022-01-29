Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Mercer Bears after Conley Garrison scored 22 points in Furman's 79-64 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Bears are 8-1 in home games. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon scoring 71.7 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Paladins have gone 7-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman is the top team in the SoCon shooting 39.3% from downtown. Garrison leads the Paladins shooting 48.1% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Paladins won the last matchup 81-66 on Jan. 8. Mike Bothwell scored 17 points to help lead the Paladins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Alex Hunter averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Bothwell is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

