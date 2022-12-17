Morehead State Eagles (6-5) at Mercer Bears (5-6)
Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -7; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Mercer Bears after Kalil Thomas scored 21 points in Morehead State's 74-71 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The Bears are 3-1 in home games. Mercer averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.
The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Morehead State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bears.
Mark Freeman is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.