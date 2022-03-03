Western Carolina Catamounts (11-20, 5-13 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (15-16, 8-10 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears take on the Western Carolina Catamounts in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bears have gone 10-4 at home. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon scoring 70.3 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Catamounts are 5-13 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Western Carolina won the last matchup 69-65 on Feb. 19. Marlow Gilmore scored 19 to help lead Western Carolina to the victory, and Jalen Johnson scored 16 points for Mercer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 10 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Nick Robinson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 32% from beyond the arc. Gilmore is averaging 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, four steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

