NORTH ANDOVER — After allowing Northeastern to roll out to a 3-0 lead in the second period, Merrimack chipped away and made it 3-2 late in the third period.
But the Warriors were unable to score the equalizer on a late 6-on-4 power-play after coach Scott Borek pulled goaltender Troy Kobryn for the extra attacker.
The Huskies won the game 3-2 and completed a weekend sweep.
“It was a tough weekend,” said Borek. “We got one point out of six that were out there. I thought we played hard but we got loose in the first period and we let them get ahead of us. “This is a tough team to come back on. A loss is a loss. It’s a disappointing result and if we had a better first period, maybe it’s a different outcome.”
Northeastern’s Matt DeMelis gave the Huskies the lead with just 5:10 left in the first period. Northeastern’s leading scorer on the year, junior defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill (4-5-9), assisted.
Riley Hughes doubled that lead just 1:16 later.
Then in the second period, Dylan Jackson scored his third goal of the season for a 3-0 lead.
Merrimack junior Logan Drevitch scored his first goal of the season at the 11:16 mark of the second period and Mac Welsher scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period to cut it to 3-2.
Northeastern forward Grant Jozefek was called for slashing with 1:38 left in the game which put the Warriors on the power play. Merrimack pulled Kobryn for a 6-on-4 advantage but couldn’t beat goaltender Connor Murphy (26 saves). Merrimack’s best chance came on a one-timer attempt from Drevitch, but the puck didn’t lay flat and it bounced over his stick.
“We did a good job getting the puck out of our own zone,” said Northeastern coach Jim Madigan. “They didn’t get a lot of time in our zone. We got a stick on a puck coming across that (Austin) Goldstein came down on. We were in lanes ready to eat some pucks and we got some clears.”
“We did a good job getting in spots but we didn’t get shots through,” Borek said. “I was disappointed in our net-front presence. We were next to their goalie a lot and allowed him to see pucks.”
Merrimack’s penalty kill was impressive on the weekend, keeping Northeastern’s high-powered power play off the scoreboard in 10 chances. However, the Warriors were also scoreless on the man-advantage, finishing the weekend 0 for 9.
Kobryn made his first appearance since Dec. 12 and he made 33 saves.
“(Goaltending) was not a strength for us last year,” Borek said. “We had three freshman goalies and five freshman defensemen. I think we were too young on D last year to support three freshman goalies. We’re better now in that regard.
“Our D doesn’t give up many second shots. The one we did give up tonight I think was the game-winning goal.”
Up Next
Merrimack (1-5-0 HE) at UVM (1-5-2 HE) on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Northeastern 3, Merrimack 2
at Lawler Arena
Northeastern (5-3-2 HE): 2-1-0—3
Merrimack (1-5-0, HE): 0-1-1—2
FIRST PERIOD
1. NORTH Matt Demelis/2 (Aidan McDonough/5, Jordan Harris/5) 14:50
2. NORTH Riley Hughes/4 (Marco Bozzo/1, Julian Kislin/3) 16:06
PENALTIES: Jakob Lee, MER (Unsportsmanlike Conduct) 5:19; Zach Solow, NOE (Roughing) 5:59
SECOND PERIOD
3.NORTH Dylan Jackson/3 (Gunnarwolfe Fontaine/5, James Davenport/1) 1:56 (GW)
4. MERR Logan Drevitch/1 (Filip Forsmark/4, Zach Uens/1) 11:16
PENALTIES: Patrick Holway, MER (Slashing) 8:04; Liam Dennison, MER (Holding the Stick) 16:22; Austin Goldstein, NOE (Interference) 19:06
THIRD PERIOD
5. MERR Mac Welsher/1 (Chase Gresock/3, Dominic Dockery/2) 11:12
PENALTIES: Liam Walsh, MERR (Cross-Checking) 4:24; Bench, NORTH (Too Many Players) 5:28; Filip Forsmark, MERR (Slashing) 9:57; Grant Jozefek, NORTH (Slashing) 10:11; Grant Jozefek, NORTH (Slashing) 18:22GOALTENDING
NORTH: Connor Murphy (60:00, 28 shots, 26 saves, 2 GA)
MERR: Troy Kobryn (58:22, 36 shots, 33 saves, 3 GA); Empty Net (1:38, 0 GA)
SHOTS: NORTH 9-14-13=36; MER 10-9-9=28
POWER PLAYS: NORTH 0 of 5; MERR 0 of 5
PENALTIES: NORTH 5 (10 min); MERR 5 (10 min)
Three Stars
1. Riley Hughes, NU; 2. Logan Drevitch, MC; 3. Connor Murphy, NU