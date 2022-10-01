Victor Dawson scored the game-tying 4-yard touchdown with 3:29 to go in the game, and kicker Lliam Davis followed with the go-ahead PAT, as Merrimack College football rallied for a 24-23 win over LIU on Saturday.
Merrimack trailed 20-10 at halftime, with its lone touchdown a 64-yard TD pass from backup QB Gavin McCusker to Jacari Carter.
But McCusker found Hayden Fisher for an 18-yard score to make it 23-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Dawson and Davis then gave the Warriors a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
McClusker, a redshirt freshman from Pennsylvania in his second career start, threw for 134 yards and the three scores. Dawson rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries and the big score. Carter had four catches for 105 yards.
Merrimack next travels to Duquesne on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.