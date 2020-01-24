NORTH ANDOVER — Coming off an impressive road trip that propelled Merrimack College into first place in its initial Northeast Conference season, the Warriors returned home Thursday riding momentum.
The impetus gained while defeating conference front runners, however, was nearly undone by a visiting team nine games below .500.
Instead, Merrimack overcame late deficits in both regulation and the first overtime, then Jaleel Lord nailed a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in the second overtime to knock off Fairleigh Dickinson 74-71. The win solidified conference newcomer Merrimack’s position on top of the standings at 7-1 and 13-8 overall.
“You’re always scared of that hangover game,” Merrimack coach Joe Gallo said. “You knew (Fairleigh Dickinson coach) Greg Herenda was a Merrimack alum and he’d have his guys playing hard. I wouldn’t have told the guys, but if we had lost, 24 hours later I would have still felt good about what we’ve accomplished so far.”
Lord’s jumper from the left wing came off a slick Idris Joyner kick out from the paint and left his hand as the shot clock was expiring.
“It was like practice,” said Lord, who scored 14 of his 20 after intermission. “In those situations, you just have to zone out. You hear the noise, but I anticipated the shot as soon as Idris got the ball.
“It was my first game winner. That shot was important because we were battling in the second overtime. ... I think in the past four years there were shots bigger than that, but I’ll say this is the biggest just because it was such a battle.”
The game-winner wasn’t the only big shot for Merrimack. Each of the Warriors’ three field goals in the second overtime came with the shot clock expiring and each provided a lead.
A Lord assist set up a Joyner layup for a 69-67 lead with 2:40 left. And Mikey Watkins followed with a scooping reverse with 56.2 seconds left for a 71-69 lead.
“That’s kind of who we’ve been,” said Gallo, who has his second six-game winning streak in his four years at the school. “When we get into these close games with under four minutes to go, we know we’re going to defend. Then we try to use some clock and shorten the game to make as few possessions as possible.”
Lord, who entered with a team-leading 9.9 points per game, also had a strong run midway through the second half when he nailed a trio of 3’s in a 3:17 span to help turn a five-point deficit into a three-point lead with 6:04 remaining. His 20-point performance comes after he scored 21 in the previous two wins at Robert Morris and St. Francis, who were a combined 10-3 in conference play entering Thursday.
“It’s been a great ride to see the success Jaleel has had in the last three games,” Gallo said. “He’s as good a shooter as we’ve had in the last four years here. He struggled a little bit early from the field but he’s hitting his stride at the right time. There’s never been a time we’ve said never take that shot.”
Joyner, who drew a huge offensive foul on the possession after providing the 69-67 lead, paced the Warriors with 21 points while freshman Jordan Minor helped Merrimack grab a 29-22 lead at half with eight of his 11.