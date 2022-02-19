NORTH ANDOVER -- Two late third period goals and an overtime winner from Alex Jefferies electrified the Lawler Rink crowd Saturday night in a stunning 3-2 victory over Vermont.
Vermont scored early in the third period to take a 2-0 lead, then the scalding hot Merrimack power play went to work in the second half of the frame. Jefferies scored on a scramble with 6:20 to go in the third, then Steven Jandric tipped in a point shot from Zach Vinnell with 3:48 to tie the game.
After Merrimack nearly won it on a few chances late in the third and early in overtime, Jefferies won a loose puck battle to knock the game-winner home with 2:17 left in the extra session.
It completed a dominant weekend for Jefferies, who scored three goals on the weekend and had four goals during the teams' three-game series dating back to last week. Merrimack continues its incredible late season push and now has nine wins in its last 11 games to continue to climb the Hockey East standings.
Jandric factored into all three Warrior goals for a trio of points and Max Newton continued to pace the team in points with a pair of assists.
It was Jandric's second three-point game of the year and he now has nine points in his last five games.
It was Jefferies' second career multi-goal game.
Newton has points in six of his last seven games for 10 points on two goals and eight assists.
Jefferies, Christian Felton and Declan Carlile all tied for the team lead in blocked shots with two.
Durflinger tied for the game-high in shots with five.
Newton, Mick Messner and Liam Walsh all finished .500 or better at the faceoff dot.
Jefferies and Ben Brar both had +1 ratings on the night.
Merrimack sits in third place alone in the Hockey East standings with 36 points at the end of day Friday. It is four points behind league leaders UMass Lowell and Massachusetts.
Borgiel ended his night with 27 saves for his eighth win of the season.
Up next the Warriors are next in action Feb. 26 for a 7:00 pm puck drop at the Whittemore Center against New Hampshire.