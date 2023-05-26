Merrimack received a commitment from Northern Illinois freshman Armandas Plintauskas out of the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4 guard is originally from Kenainai, Lituania. He played sparingly as a freshman at NIU last season, averaging 8.7 minutes over 28 games. He finished with 1.9 points per game.
Plintauskas is regarded as a top shooter. Before NIU, he appeared in 17 games for Kedainiai Nevezis in the LKL, Lithuania's top men’s league. He averaged 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with 2.1 assists, and he shot 43 percent from three-point range.
Merrimack’s current 2023-24 roster appears to be shaping up like this:
Center/Forwards
•Jacob O’Connell, Sr. (transfer from Princeton)
•Ryan Isaacson, Sr.
•Brandon Legris, Soph.
•Elliott Black, Soph.
•Bryan Etumnu, Soph.
•Christian Foy, Frosh.
Guards
•Malik Edmead, Jr. (transfer from Albany)
•Jaylen Stinson, Jr.
•Devon Savage, Jr.
•Thomas Hall, Jr.
•Armanda Plintauskas, Soph.
•Jordan Derkack, Soph.
•Adam Clark, Frosh.
It’s also possible that Jordan McKoy could return for a fifth season.
Regardless, Merrimack’s roster next year will have a different makeup than this year’s team, which relied heavily on Jordan Minor and Ziggy Reid. The 2023-24 roster is built more like Merrimack’s first year in the NEC (2019-20), when it was centered around guards Juvaris Hayes, Khalief Crawford, Mykel Derring, Mikey Watkins, Devin Jensen, and Jaleel Lord.
Jensen was a combo guard/forward, but Idris Joyner was the only pure forward who started on that team. The regular starters were Lord, Hayes, Watkins, Jensen, and Joyner. Reid and Minor came off the bench.
On paper, O’Connell looks like a starter. The other starters could be Edmead, Stinson, Savage, and Derkack. Plintauskas could also be in that mix.
The Clark committment
Point guard Adam Clark committed to Merrimack.
Clark was initially committed to Coppin State, but re-opened his recruitment after head coach Juan Dixon parted ways with the program in March. Merrimack head coach Joe Gallo and assistant coach Micky Burtnyk were on hand in Philadelphia to watch Clark lead West Catholic to its first state championship this past March. They offered him the following week, according to City of Basketball Love.
“I’ve wanted to play Division I basketball since I was a little kid,” Clark said. “It feels great to finally accomplish this one goal in my life. It’s a check of the box on my list.”
Clark averaged 21.4 points per game this season. He had offers from Bucknell, Boston University, Saint Francis, and Farleigh Dickinson. FDU offered after they beat Purdue in the NCAA Tournament. Clark said that Merrimack offered him first, which meant something to him.
“It seemed like the best fit for me,” Clark said. “When I visited in April, it seemed like a real brotherhood, and everyone had good relationships with each other. The basketball part just takes care of itself.”
Merrimack’s zone defense also attracted Clark.
“They play zone and with my instincts, they think I could be a great fit at the top of that zone,” Clark said. “I’m fast with my hands and good on both sides of the ball.”
Added West Catholic head coach Miguel Bocachica, “First, {Merrimack is] getting an absolute steal. I may sound biased, but I think he can play anywhere in any environment because he’s a hooper. Secondly, they’re getting a leader and a guard that is complete. He came in as a little scorer, but he left as a complete point guard. He’s a kid who brings swagger and mojo, and I think his heart and will to play will get him on the court. He’s tough to keep off a basketball court.”
Merrimack hockey looking for assistant
Merrimack head coach Scott Borek is in the process of hiring a new assistant coach. Borek has an opening on his staff following the tragic passing of Josh Ciocco last October. Merrimack has talked to five potential candidates about the opening.
This is an essential hire for the Warriors. They operated all of last season short one staff member. With most college hockey adding a third full-time assistant, hiring the right candidate for this opening will be even more critical.
Jimmy Mullin, NTDP assistant coach: Mullin, 31, has been with the NTDP for the last two seasons. He was also an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Under-18 Championships last season. Before the NTDP, Mullin was the head coach for the Indy Jr. Fuel (18U AAA) and the program director for the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program. He was also the director of scouting for the Chippewa Steel in the NAHL during the 2020-21 season.
A former forward, Mullin played college hockey at Miami and Minnesota State. He was a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2010 NHL Draft.
Derek Whitmore, Chicago Steel (USHL) assistant coach: Whitmore, 38, has been with the Steel for the last two seasons. He was previously an assistant coach with Mercyhurst and the Bowdoin women’s program. Whitmore, also a former forward, is a Bowling Green grad who played 12 years of professional hockey, including five seasons in the Buffalo Sabres organization. He has NHL experience with the Sabres during the 2011-12 season.
Ryan Durocher, Colorado College Director of Hockey Operations: Durocher, 35, is a former college teammate of current Merrimack assistant Dan Jewell at SUNY-Cortland. After he finished playing, he began his coaching career in 2012. He has had stops at multiple levels, including as an assistant coach in the NCAA (Robert Morris, Sacred Heart, St. Lawrence), USHL (Sioux City), AHL (Binghamton), and in the EHL with the New England Wolves.
Ben Murphy, Bentley assistant coach: Murphy, 41, is a North Andover native. He played college hockey at Maine and scored a memorable 3OT goal against UMass in the 2003 Hockey East Championship game. Murphy was an assistant at Bentley from 2009-19 and then spent three seasons at St. Lawrence before he returned to Bentley this past season as the associate head coach.
Andrew Oglevie, Notre Dame assistant coach: Oglevie, 28, is the youngest name on the list. He wrapped up his playing career for the Rochester Americans (AHL) last season and was the volunteer assistant at Notre Dame, his alma mater, this past season. He was injured during the 2021-22 AHL season and assisted Rochester coach Seth Appert. This past season he worked under Jeff Jackson at Notre Dame.
Esselin enters portal
Merrimack senior forward Hugo Esselin entered the transfer portal just under last week's deadline. Esselin could use his fifth year of eligibility to earn a graduate degree.
Esselin, 22, appeared in 19 games for the Warriors this past season. He totaled three points (2g-1a).
He had completed four years at Merrimack, and it doesn’t appear he planned on returning to the Warriors regardless (he graduated last week). By entering the portal, he can play a fifth year somewhere if the opportunity presents itself. Essentially, it keeps all of his options open. He can play pro (in the U.S. or Sweden), or transfer and play another year in the NCAA.
Esselin is the only Merrimack player to enter the transfer portal in this cycle. Merrimack is one of the only teams in the nation to lose one player or fewer to the portal. On average, teams lost 4.5 players in the portal this cycle. 293 players entered the portal.
