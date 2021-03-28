Merrimack Roundup: Warrior football team falls to LIU

The Merrimack College football team used an early touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull within 11 points of Long Island University, 31-20, on Sunday afternoon at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.
The Warriors (0-3) had opportunities throughout the fourth, but LIU (2-2) held on for the 31-20 win.The Warriors scored first on Sunday, but saw the Sharks respond with three touchdowns.Merrimack recovered two fumbles, held LIU to just a 36.7 (10-28) completion percentage as well as a 26.7 percent success rate on third down (4-15). The hosts prevented a comeback by totaling four interceptions.Redshirt-freshman quarterback Jack Esquivel threw for a career-high 203 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Junior wide receiver Anthony Norcia registered career highs in receptions (7) and yards (68). On the other side of the ball, senior cornerback Caleb Holden had a career-high four pass break-ups.arial, sans-serif14
Merrimack is slated to host 0-2 Wagner, Friday, at 1:30 p.m. The Seahawks were supposed to host Sacred Heart on Sunday (yesterday). But they paused all team-related activities at about noon due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. They were unable to meet the NEC's minimum roster requirements due to contact tracing. TENNIS TEAM ROLLS Playing at the Centre Court Tennis Club in Providence, the Merrimack women's tennis team took down Providence College, 5-2, by winning five of the six singles flights. The Warriors' improved to 2-3 while PC fell to 0-5.Sophomore Mikaela Johnson Campana won at second doubles and at fifth singles.