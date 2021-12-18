HAMILTON, N.Y. — The Merrimack women's basketball team took down Colgate 63-49 on Saturday. Carla Balague (14 points), Teneisia Brown (11 points) and Amaya Staton (10 points) led the way.
The Warriors improved to 3-6 while Colgate fell to 2-8. Merrimack is at UNH Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Merrimack men's basketball team is back in action Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Maine.
Messner ties it
NORTH ANDOVER — Mick Messner scored his first goal as a Warrior with 3:34 to play in the third period to tie the game. That helped the Merrimack hockey team secure a 2-2 tie Friday night before an announced crowd of 1,022 at Lawler Rink against Dartmouth.
Mac Welsher had the other goal for the Warriors (6-9-1, 3-7 HE). Zachary Borgiel made saves for Merrimack. Dartmouth is now 2-8-1.
The Warriors are off until Jan. 1 at Yale at 4 p.m.