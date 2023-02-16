Merrimack Warriors (11-16, 9-4 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-21, 0-1 DI Independent)
West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -6.5; over/under is 124.5
BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Warriors take on Hartford.
The Hawks have gone 5-9 in home games. Hartford is second in the DI Independent scoring 63.3 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.
The Warriors have gone 5-8 away from home. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Dunne is averaging 9.9 points for the Hawks. Briggs McClain is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.
Jordan Minor is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.
Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.