As colleges across the country and the state struggle to stay afloat in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Merrimack College officials are reporting “one of the largest incoming freshman classes in history,” as well as “a record number of transfers.”
The Augustinian college, with a campus that stretches from North Andover into Andover, has issued strict guidelines for its reopening, scheduled to start in phases Aug. 15 lasting to Aug. 23. Classes start Aug. 24.
“We are pleased that one of the largest freshman classes in our history has deposited, and they will be joining a record number of returning upperclass students who have decided to continue their educational progress and have reconfirmed their return to campus during COVID-19,” said Jeff Doggett, executive vice president and chief financial and operating officer.
Recent reports indicate many colleges are struggling or in danger of shutting down. A New York University marketing professor’s widely circulated comparison of college value and tuition suggested dozens of schools are vulnerable including the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Dartmouth, as well as Brandeis University, Clark University in Worcester, Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley and Simmons University in Boston.
Merrimack College, which has been on a growth spurt since the arrival of President Christopher Hopey in 2010, appears to be immune to the financial woes facing many schools. Like other colleges and universities, however, Merrimack has implemented strict reopening guidelines it hopes will keep students and staff safe while still offering a semblance of the college experience.
“This fall will be like no other we have experienced,” Hopey said in a statement emailed to The Eagle-Tribune. “Our success, and the success of our community and our students, will require that we approach our changing circumstances with open minds, patience and tolerance towards each other, and a disciplined mindset that involves trusting one another and valuing contributions from every member of our Merrimack community.”
A 54-page “Return to Campus” handbook has been deemed as must summer reading for returning students and staff, as it details what to expect when they first step onto campus starting in two weeks.
In particular, Doggett said, the school has established COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols “that will ensure every member of the college community will be tested once a week and properly quarantined, isolated or removed from campus in the event of a positive test.”
He added that the college has “done much to de-densify classrooms, dining facilities, and residence halls; create strong campus borders to control who comes on to campus and increase campus cleaning. ... Merrimack has also been innovative in its approach to find new ways to teach classes, maintain student activities, and to keep students on campus with new outdoor hangout spaces, more on campus employment and new food venues.”
Students were given three choices: take a year off with no penalties upon return; live on campus and take a hybrid of online and in-person classes; or, third, live at home or off-campus and take all classes online.
Doggett said students who choose to be on campus — either residential or commuter — will benefit from a “dual modality” approach to teaching and learning.
“The dual modality strategy ensures that students can come to class in person, or on occasion take the same class online, if necessary,” he said.
Students choosing to take classes remotely will not be allowed on campus, reducing the possibility of transmitting the virus to those living on campus, he said.
Part of the planning includes what happens in case of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and students. If that happens, according to the handbook, the college “reserves the right to evacuate the campus and send students home for a short or long period of remote learning to contain the outbreak.”
If an individual is identified as having the disease, he or she would be sent to isolation rooms in a location separate from regular dormitories.
People who test positive but who live within 150 miles of the school would be sent home to quarantine until they are cleared to return.
Hopey said he thinks the school is ready to handle the return to school amid the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“These students have willingly taken on the special responsibility of looking out for their fellow community members by following college policies on face coverings, social distancing and testing,” he said.
“As a Catholic Augustinian institution, we believe our community is well positioned to do what is necessary to make this a safe and successful campus.”