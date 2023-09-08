SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
HAVERHILL: Pickleball Clinic (Adults)
Sundays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 15
Learn stroke technique, serves, returns and game strategy to fine tune your pickleball skills.
(Start times vary by ability), Riverside Park pickleball courts, Lincoln Ave.
Register: www.haverhillrec.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – Oct. 1
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., First and Main streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Owned Fall Market
Handcrafted gifts, petting zoo, games, food trucks, and more!
11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge Place, 153 Chickering Road
Info: www.mvbbvoices.org
Vendor registration: www.mvbbvoices.org/events/fallmarket
HAVERHILL: River Ruckus
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus is an annual festival featuring live music, classic cars, Kids Zone, great local foods, and spectacular fireworks over the Merrimack River.
Noon-8:30 p.m., Riverfront Park in Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street
Info: 978-228-1060 / www.teamhaverhill.org
METHUEN: Friends Fall Book Sale
Come browse all the great books they have to offer!
12-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Trails & Sails Open House
Start your visit in the blacksmith shed for a welcome video. Then, take a guided tour of the c.1688 Whittier Homestead, walk the self-guided Freeman Memorial Trail, meet farm animals, and more. The Trails & Sails open house weekend is free for everyone! There is no need to make a tour reservation
1-4 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Info: www.whittierbirthplace.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
LOWELL: Manolis Mitosis Greek Concert
Your ticket includes the concert featuring Manolis Mitosis along with Nana Binopoulou and a full-course dinner provided by Ithaki Modern Mediterranean Restaurant.
8 p.m., The Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway St.
Cost: $120-$150
Info/tickets: 978-453-5422 / www.greekboxoffice.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd. (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come unwind, de-stress and create every week. Individuals come together to dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: About the Author: David McPhail
Join us for a special event with local bestselling children's book author and illustrator, David McPhail! Books will be available for purchase and signing. Please bring cash or checks
6-7 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Friends Fall Book Sale – Bargain Day!
For just $8 you can buy and fill a bag with anything and everything that's left in the sale!! What a Bargain!!
9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Sight Words Bingo (Grades K-2)
Are you learning how to read? Practice your sight words and join us for BINGO. What will the grand prize be?!
4:30-5:15 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: ESOL Conversation Circle
Come practice your English conversation skills in a casual and relaxed atmosphere.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
Are you an adult with a passion for YA and YA-ish books? Would you like to discuss these books with like-minded people? Then come to Overbooked!
7 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St.
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
PLAISTOW: Red Cross Blood Drive
Volunteer greeters are always welcome.
1-6 p.m., by appointment, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
Pre-register at www.redcrossblood.org
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Mad Hatter Tea Party (Teens and Tweens)
Participants will decorate cookies and enjoy a refreshing beverage at this Wonderland-inspired event.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Fall Genealogy Series: How Thinking Like A Biographer Can Make You A Better Genealogist (Virtual)
In this class, we’ll think more like a biographer than a genealogist as we create research plans, dig for context and unearth the life story of a single individual.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s
Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to Nov. 28
It’s lots of fun with a great group of people. Bottled water and snacks will be provided.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main St.
Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted
ATKINSON: Italian Conversations Study Group
Tuesdays
This adult study group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games.
6-7:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Westerns
Come watch “3:10 to Yuma” (1957) starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin. Unrated, violence.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: YA Mario Kart Tournament
Come show your video game skills in a Mario Kart Tournament! All players must register to enter.
3-6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
Info: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scout Meeting
Tuesdays
3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
Questions? 978-620-3603 / crystal.arias@cityoflawrence.com
METHUEN: Book Release Party (Ages 8+)
All these years later, and there’s a new Percy Jackson book being published! At this program kids can listen to a portion of the book, play trivia, and do a scavenger hunt — all to whet their appetite for the new book!
6-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers/Preschool)
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Morning Book Group
Currently discussing "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
10:15-11:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Trip
Enjoy lunch at the Olive Garden in Danvers followed by “The Full Monty” at North Shore Music Theatre.
10:15 a.m. - 5 p.m., parking lot at St. Anne's Church, 26 Emerson Ave.
Sign up: Aug. 24 and Aug. 29, 9 a.m., Hampstead Meetinghouse, Emerson Ave.
Questions? Email:jdimando1@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Sew It Up
Wednesdays
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – Sept. 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
LONDONDERRY: ESL Conversation Group
Wednesdays through Dec. 13
Free and open to adults age 18 and older. Please note: the group will not meet on Wed., November 22
6-8 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-716-7017 / mhuard@nashuaalc.org
LONDONDERRY: Book Discussion
Come discuss “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak as part of the NEA “Big Read”.
6:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages infant – 18 months)
What do little ones love? Books! What else do they love? Bubbles! This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill St.
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: YA Writer's Circle
The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers!
3:30-5:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Friends Fall Book Sale Preview Night
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Wednesdays
Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St.
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Book Discussion
Come discuss “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak. Pick up a copy of the book at Leach Library or call 603-432-1132.
10:30 a.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
ATKINSON: Photography Course with Eva McDermott
4 weeks: Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12
Are you interested in expanding your photography skills? Sign up for this four-week program designed to help you build confidence in creating and capturing great photographic images using a DSLR or advanced mirrorless camera.
12:30-2 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Book Discussion
Come discuss “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak. Pick up a copy of the book at Leach Library or call 603-432-1132.
6:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
ANDOVER: NBC's Trenni Casey (Virtual)
Meet Trenni (Kusnierek) Casey, on-air sports journalist for NBC Sports Boston/NBC 10 in this virtual program.
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Friends Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
No registration required.
6:30-8:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Water Sampling Project Info Meeting
Interested parties are welcome to attend this informational presentation. You must be a resident of Andover, Dracut, Lawrence or Lowell to participate.
6:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St.
Must register: www.merrimack.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month in-person and remote.
7-9 p.m., North Andover Community Access Media Center, 70 Main St.
Info/register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
Questions? Contact Mike Ryan: ryan.mike@me.com
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
NORTH ANDOVER: Networking Breakfast & Ribbon Cutting
All are welcome to the North Andover Historical Society New Cafe and "Childs Play, Growing Up in North Andover" Exhibit Ribbon Cuttings!
8 a.m. during the Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking Breakfast
North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
Cost: $10 for Members, $20 for future members
Register: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Friends Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
This is not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. They also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that they have taken part in, or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: City of Corsets
Anne Marie Murphy is the author of City of Corsets, a history of the 120+ corset making businesses in the city of Worcester (1860-1980) that focuses on its many women entrepreneurs. Anne will share a slide show and discuss her new book!
2-3 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way, off Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Melted Crayon Art (Ages 8-14)
Kids will have fun creating their own canvas-based artwork using melted crayons and a lot of hot air!
3-4:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks: Documentary Edition
Come watch “War of the Worlds” on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn.
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark
After hours movie screening of “Alice in Wonderland” (2010 live action remake/Rated PG) with pizza and refreshments.
6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Hunchback of Notre Dame
Jeff Rapsis will perform live musical accompaniment for 1923's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
PELHAM: Beautify Muldoon Park Day
Lunch will be provided to volunteers who register.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Muldoon Park, 27 Muldoon Parkway
Register: 603-508-3000 ext. 3101 / https://tinyurl.com/y22bhj46
Rain date: Sunday, October 1
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
ANDOVER: Friends Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Craft Fair
Refreshments and Greek pastry will be also available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the society's philanthropic endeavors.
9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St.
Questions? 978-373-3311
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-Oct. 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.,10 Church St. (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – Oct.14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central St.
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Healthy Living Expo
The event focuses on health, fitness, nutrition, financial wellness, emotional wellness and living green.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., inside and outside at HC Media and Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S. Union St.
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Donuts with Dad: Colorful Birds (Ages 3-8)
Children and their male caregivers (fathers, grandfathers, uncles, mentors) are invited to this tasty storytime — not only to listen to stories and make a craft, but also to enjoy donuts!
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Pink Party Show and Auction for Dana Farber
Features an art show, silent auction, raffle, light buffet, and more!
11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverside Church, 278 Groveland St.
Questions? Email: PinkParty4DFCI@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk
The seasonal finale of outdoor and indoor art event in local businesses, forgotten alleyways and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demos and music performances.
1-7 p.m., along Washington and Wingate Streets and alleys between
Info: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: On Screen: 'The Flash'
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton. Rated PG-13.
1-3:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Paddling Demo and Book Discussion
Dr. Shawn Burke will present a paddling demonstration and discussion of his book, “The Science of Paddling”. Shawn holds degrees in mechanical engineering from Princeton University and MIT, and has spent over three decades paddling, teaching people how to canoe, downriver racing, and competing in flatwater marathons and ultramarathons.
2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main St.
Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com
METHUEN: LEGO Block Party (Ages 8-12)
Kids just need to bring their imagination and have fun creating with our huge supply of LEGOs!
2-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LOWELL: Greek Music Night
A cultural event and fun night including Mezze, Bouzouki performance and Greek dancing. Cash bar available.
7-10 p.m., Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: Email: gulezians@gmail.com
Questions? 978-458-4321
