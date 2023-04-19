DANVERS — Michael Chase was back on Boylston Street Monday, at the Boston Marathon, watching runners from elite to novice cross the finish line.
He described it as a great day spent with friends, again witnessing one of the greatest athletic events in the world.
Monday was a stark contrast to a decade ago when Chase, again with friends, was just 15 feet away from terrorists’ second bomb that exploded on Boylston Street.
Without hesitation, Chase raced to the aid of Jane Richard, 7, of Dorchester, who lost a leg in the bombings. Her brother, Martin Richard, 8, was killed.
In the 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombings, Chase, now 44, has changed careers from special education teacher to an officer with the Danvers Police Department. He is the school resource officer at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School where he shares the marathon story with students, hoping to inspire empathy and kindness.
He’s also now taking his message to larger audiences as a motivational speaker.
“Some things in life we can’t do on our own. But you’re not alone. Ask for help,” said Chase on Tuesday, repeating a message he stresses to students.
A son of retired Danvers Police Chief Stu Chase, Michael Chase said he aspired to be a police officer since he was a child.
In 2013, after suffering knee injuries and a blood clot, Chase was on a blood-thinning medication which prevented him from pursuing a policing job. He worked as a special education teacher at Beverly’s North Shore Academy, another job he said he loved.
On April 15, 2013, Chase was at Atlantic Fish Company restaurant when the backpack bomb went off 15 feet away from him. A planter nearby blocked shrapnel from hitting him.
“Everything on the other side of the planter was shredded,” Chase said.
After detonation, Chase said he and an off-duty Lynn firefighter named Matt Patterson sprang into action to help the critically injured.
“Without hesitation, he raced to the aid of those around him and began caring for the injured. Michael found seven-year-old Jane Richard in the middle of the street. This brave little girl was suffering from a significant leg injury. In an effort to control the bleeding, Michael removed his belt and applied a tourniquet. He and another man then carried Jane thirty yards down Boylston Street to emergency personnel,” read a Statehouse commendation Chase was given shortly after the bombings.
Chase was on his cell phone talking to his brother just before the bombs went off. He put his cell phone back in his pocket without hanging up. His brother was at the Harp, another Boston restaurant and bar near T.D. Garden, and heard the explosion and chaos.
“He was on the other end of the phone trying to figure out what was going on with me,” Chase said.
During his presentations for students, Chase said he also speaks to the kids about difficulties he encountered after the marathon bombings.
“I struggled a bunch,” he said, noting he still suffers from hearing loss in one ear.
He was fortunate at that time to work in a “trauma-sensitive school” and had plenty of people who were supporting them. He also sought professional help.
“I’d have terrible dreams. I didn’t have the ability to close my eyes and shut my brain off,” he said.
Chase also suffered anxiety and panic attacks, something he had never experienced before.
“I am better equipped now and I’ve definitely improved...I had to learn how to manage these things, get better and get healthy,” he said.
He also wasted no time getting back to Boston.
“I went right back into the city when I could. A little exposure therapy,” he said.
Sharing his story with students allows him to memorialize a historic event with them and also raise awareness. Chase has made presentations at Essex Tech during their school’s “Kindness Week” in April for the past five years.
“I am just another resource in their life,” Chase said. Working as a school resource officer affords him “the best of both worlds.”
“There’s a reason I’m still here. and there’s a message that needs to be shared,” he said.
