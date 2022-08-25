METHUEN — Ashford Street resident Barbara Stoebel was alarmed when she recently received two early voting ballots in the mail.
In addition to the correct ballot, she also received a ballot for Precincts 5, 6, 8-12, which are on the opposite side of the city from her.
In a time when political rhetoric has made some people skeptical of electoral systems, Stoebel believed she had received two ballots with malicious intent, something the city has vehemently denied.
“In the rush of the first day, they hadn’t perfected the system,” said Christine Touma-Conway, chief of staff for Mayor Neil Perry of the process used to print and sent ballots. “They printed the wrong set of labels.”
However, she said the mistake was almost immediately identified and corrected. To date, she said there have been no other reports of residents receiving incorrect ballots.
Touma-Conway said that although an error was made, there was no ulterior motive.
“There’s no conspiracy, it was a mistake,” said Touma-Conway, who is also a former Methuen city clerk. “No city clerk worth their salt would get stuck in the crosshairs.
"Nobody wants that kind of publicity.”
Had Stoebel filled out both ballots, only the ballot for the proper precinct would have been accepted, Touma-Conway said.
She also said a resident’s registered voting address is sometimes different from their mailing address.
"They didn't realize they were sending [two ballots] to the same person," she added.
Although Methuen receives its ballot kits from the state, Touma-Conway maintained that the state did nothing wrong.
“The mistake is at the local level,” she said.
