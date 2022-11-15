METHUEN — The School Committee, during its Nov. 14 meeting, voted unanimously to post a job opening for another ESL teacher at Timony Grammar School.
“We are now seeing that the Timony is surpassing all of the grammar schools with an increase of second language learners,” said Superintendent Brandi Kwong, adding that the need is at Timony’s lower school where an ESL teacher could have a caseload of up to 49 students. “That is very concerning, it should be one to 20, one to 25. This is a place where our most needy students are just not getting the attention and the service that they are owed.”
According to the school’s website, there are three ESL teachers at Timony’s lower school.
Kwong also assured the committee that the need was was not caused by the school-aged children currently staying at the Days Inn and who are matriculating into the district. Thus far, she said nine of those students have enrolled in the Methuen Public Schools while another 14 students are expected to enroll. She said students coming from the Days Inn will be placed at either the Marsh or Comprehensive grammar schools.
In addition, Kwong said 46 other jobs are still available across the district. That includes 10 teaching positions as well as 31 openings for program assistants.
“It is definitely very dry right now, we’re not even getting one applicant for most of the positions we’re posting,” she said.
Kwong also said that area colleges and universities are nearing the end of the fall semester. Potential applicants could be graduating in December from Merrimack College, Salem State University and the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Prior to the start of the current school year, the district’s ESL department was reorganized following the resignations of three ESL administrators.
Since then, Jessica Hubert has been the interim supervisor for ESL students in grades K-8 while Lisa Golobski-Twomey oversees the English Language Arts and ESL departments at Methuen High School.
