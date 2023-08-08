Methuen Basketball Photos

Methuen Boys Summer Hoops League Quarterfinals were postponed halfway through the two first games because off the condition of the floors. North Andover was leading 52-35 against Westford with seven minutes left in the game. Lawrence was leading 46-41 against Bishop Guertin, which included Lawrence's Jonathan Perez driving to the net. The game was stopped before starting the fourth period. 

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

