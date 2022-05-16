METHUEN — Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen was sentenced on Thursday to 40 to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls in 2017.
According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Corbin knew the victims and raped them on several occasions at a home in Lexington and at a motel in Bedford, Massachusetts. He also forced them to take drugs and alcohol prior to each assault.
Corbin was convicted April 14 on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.
However, after the first three days of the six-day trial, investigators said Corbin cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and fled. On May 3, Ryan appealed to the public for assistance in locating Corbin. He was arrested three days later after the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force learned that he had a residence in Farmingdale, Maine – nearly 140 miles from Methuen.
Maine law enforcement officials also charged Corbin with being a fugitive from justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
During the sentencing, one of the victims described the emotional trauma she has endured.
“I went through on and off depression spells where I couldn’t eat, sleep or even get out of bed,” she said. “My father spends nights awake blaming himself for what happened and he doesn’t trust anyone anymore.”
The father of the other victim spoke on his daughter’s behalf.
“Maybe you should have thought long and hard before you decided to satisfy your sexual needs on two innocent children of this world,” he said. “We wished you never came into our lives, you coward.”
Judge Janice Howe spoke about the girls’ incredible courage to come forward.
“The pain they each suffered in the commission of these crimes was just the beginning of their pain, but it did not deter them from telling the jury what Stephen Corbin did to them,” she said.
Corbin expressed little remorse during the sentencing.
“I’m sorry for any harm done, but I don’t know what else,” he said. “I had a mental breakdown. I really don’t know what, where to start, what to say.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.