METHUEN – City Hall was recently used as the fictional setting of Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital as part of the filming of "The Collaboration."
Michele Ambra, administrative assistant to Mayor Neil Perry, said a location scout team contacted the city in August to look at City Hall and discuss the possibility of filming there.
Ambra said filming took place during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30, when City Hall closed at noon.
“The Searles Building was chosen for scenes in the movie that depict a period-looking psychiatric hospital in New York,” she said, adding that the city received $3,000 for allowing City Hall to be used for this purpose. “Scenes took place outside the building and inside the building.”
Directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, "The Collaboration" stars Paul Bettany as world-renowned artist Andy Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, a rising star in the New York art scene.
Set during the summer of 1984, the movie tells the story of how Warhol and Basquiat worked together to create an exhibit that would become a staple of the modern art world.
"The Collaboration" is set to premier on Dec. 20 at the Friedman Theatre in New York City.
