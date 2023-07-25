METHUEN — City Council Chair Eunice Zeigler announced Tuesday that she had surgery last week but plans to continue with her duties.
"I underwent routine surgery as a health precaution," Zeigler wrote in a release. "I am now on the road to recovery and building my strength every day."
Zeigler, who is in her mid-thirties, represents Methuen's East District. She is in her third and final term, which will expire following municipal elections in November.
Zeigler has set precedents as the first person of color and youngest woman to be chosen by her peers to serve as the Council's Chair.
An online account for bringing Zeigler meals has been set up at Meal Train, where fellow Councilor D.J. Beauregard was listed as participating.
The account states that "she will be on physical restrictions for approximately 6 weeks."
In a statement, Zeigler thanked those who had reached out to her for their "prayers, words of encouragement, and support."
"I have been touched by the outpouring of support I have received from the community," Zeigler said. "Through this process, I am every so grateful to serve as Chair of the Methuen City Council."
Vice Chair Joel Faretra said that he had texted Zeigler after finding out about her surgery, and she replied that she planned to attend the Council's next meeting on Monday, Aug. 7. Zeigler confirmed those plans in her statement on Tuesday.
"I will continue to fulfill my duties to the best of my abilities," Zeigler said. "I look forward to facilitating meetings, collaborating with my colleagues, and putting forth legislation to help move the City forward."
