METHUEN — The City Council is preparing to file a complaint with the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers against attorney Gary Nolan regarding his involvement with an unlawful collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association.
According to a resolution on the council's Oct. 17 agenda, Nolan’s actions caused the city to “suffer in turmoil for a period of four years.” Nolan has also been accused of violating the Massachusetts Professional Rules of Conduct.
The council voted unanimously to refer the matter to City Solicitor Kenneth Rossetti.
Rossetti did not return multiple requests for comment.
The council has alleged that the 2017 contract made with the Superior Officers Association, whom Nolan represented, was fraudulent and that there were "legal and ethical lapses” during the collective bargaining negotiations.
On Aug. 17, 2017, then-Capt. Gregory Gallant was president of the Superior Officers Association and was tasked with writing a new contract that was to be retroactive from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
Two drafts were submitted to then-Chief Joseph Solomon for his approval on Aug. 30, 2017. However, neither draft included crucial language that specified how base pay for the high-ranking officers was calculated.
The 2017 contract, which was written under Nolan’s guidance, included an average annual salary of $434,841 for each of the department’s five captains.
In addition, the seven lieutenants were in line to each receive $300,000 per year and the 12 sergeants would have received $200,000 per year. Under the prior contract, which ran from 2014 to 2017, superior officers were paid an average of $160,000 per year.
Gallant and Nolan exchanged a series of emails about changing the contract, according to records obtained by The Eagle-Tribune. However, the city’s collective bargaining unit was not included in the correspondence.
In his final email, Nolan told Gallant: “You covered all the bases Greg. Hopefully they don't have calculators at the meeting."
At the time, Central District Councilor James McCarty said the “calculator comment” was evidence that both Nolan and Gallant were aware of the wrongdoing.
However, the council still approved the contract.
In December 2018, attorney John Foskett, representing the council, sent a letter to the councilors indicating there were problems with the contract that could cause the new salaries to become “unenforceable.”
He said funding was insufficient for the first year of the contract and that the council had never received a Financial Impact Statement. Unless a new deal was reached by February 2019, the city’s ability to fund the Police Department would be in serious jeopardy.
After reviewing Foskett’s letter, East District Councilor Steven Saba insisted that the contract be renegotiated.
However, Nolan disagreed with Foskett’s opinion that the city was unable to fund salaries during the first year of the contract. He also maintained that the council was at fault for not being fully aware of what was stated in the agreement.
The matter was ultimately sent to state Inspector General Glenn Cunha, who questioned the legality of the new hyper-inflated salaries.
Salaries from the 2014-2017 contract were reinstated until a new agreement was reached and approved by the council on Sept. 8.
Nolan did not respond to requests for comment.
