NEWBURY – A Methuen man with the computer screen name “Daddy Whitewolf” was arrested and charged Friday morning after arriving to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex, but instead was a Newbury police officer, according to court records.
Martin Jaquith, 52, of Constitution Way, was charged with enticement of a child under 16 and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following his arraignment hours later in Newburyport District Court. If Jaquith posts bail, Judge William Martin ordered him to home confinement where he must remain off the internet and wear a GPS tracking device.
If found guilty, Jaquith could face up to five years in state prison.
According to a report, Jaquith made contact with an undercover Newbury police officer on the instant messaging site Kik in late November. Posing as a 14-year-old girl, the undercover officer joined a chat room inside the site called “Massachusetts Females 4Older” on Nov. 22. The officer began chatting with Jaquith, who created the group using the name “Daddy Whitewolf,” according to Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski’s report.
Over several dates and times, Jaquith engaged in conversations, eventually telling the undercover officer he’d like to “meet sometime.”
“Daddy Whitewolf requested additional social media accounts from the UC (undercover) and requested illicit images from her,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Jaquith revisited his desire to meet up with the 14-year-old and made several statements about what he’d like to do to her sexually.
During the investigation, the undercover officer was able to capture an image of Jaquith showing him to be a middle-aged man with a gray beard. That allowed police to positively identify him as Jaquith. Eventually, Jaquith suggested they meet for sex.
On Friday morning, Jaquith was tailed by police as he left his Methuen home and drove toward Newbury. He arrived there at 6:55 a.m., a few minutes earlier than he told the undercover officer.
“He appeared to me to be conducting counter surveillance knowing that his actions were illegal in nature,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report. “The undercover officer was positioned in such a way that she was visible to Jaquith. We were notified that Jaquith was circling the parking lot.”
A short time later, Jaquith’s car was stopped by police and he was arrested without incident. Police seized two laptops and a cell phone from inside the car. Police are expected to apply for search warrants to look through those devices, according to Wojtkowski’s report.
“I asked him if he was familiar with the screen name Daddy Whitewolf to which he replied he wasn’t. I told Mr. Jaquith that he was there to meet up with a child for sex based on our investigation into his Internet activities. He responded that he wasn’t,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
