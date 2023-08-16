About 20 locales across Methuen joined the National Night Out festivities, gathering neighbors for food and games.
“We’re in a society where we’re on our phones more. This allows people to talk and get to know each other,” Sgt. Kevin Dzioba said.
Police officers joined as well. Children were able to hop into a cruiser. Officers on bicycles joined, and even a PAW Patrol pup made an appearance.
“It humanizes us as people. They normally only see us when there’s an issue,” Dzioba said. “Ten to 15 minutes with an officer can just create a community.”
Dzioba said with neighborhoods throughout Methuen participating, the event allowed for the officers to recognize the needs and expectations of different neighborhoods.
