METHUEN — For the fourth time since January 2020, the city has received an increase in its bond rating.
This time, Moody’s Investor Service elevated the city’s general obligation bond rating from A3 to A1. The upgrade represents a double increase as the A2 rating was bypassed completely.
According to Moody’s, the A1 rating is defined as having a “strong capacity to meet financial commitments.”
The city’s last bond increase was awarded in May by Standard & Poor’s.
Mayor Neil Perry once again praised Maggie Duprey, the city’s chief administrative and financial officer, for her ongoing work to enhance Methuen’s financial standing.
“Certainly, sound financial management is a team effort,” he said. “But without the planning and leadership provided by CAFO Duprey for improved control and planning, these partners, from the mayor to department heads to city councilors, could not have taken the necessary steps to do so.”
Perry also described the city’s cash position which prompted Moody’s to issue the higher rating.
“This would have been unthinkable a mere three years ago, and yet, here we are,” he said. “Given that a balance must be struck between borrowing and spending if we wish to maintain this superior rating, we now have the enviable task of deciding how much we can pay out of pocket for some of our projects.”
City Council President DJ Beauregard was also pleased with the city’s continued financial success.
“This is outstanding news for Methuen, our city’s fiscal stability continues to improve,” he said. “Mayor Perry and Maggie Duprey are crushing it, plain and simple.”
Methuen has made tremendous financial strides since December 2018 when a series of unexpected expenditures from the School Department slashed the city’s reserves to just $599,000.
In response, the city submitted a Home Rule Petition to borrow $4 million from the state. Although the petition was approved, the state required Methuen to hire a CAFO. Duprey was hired to fill that position in April 2019. Since then, financial reporting has been consolidated and new tools have been put in place to manage the city’s money.
“We have come a long way since having to borrow to pay for the schools’ overspending and being faced with some bad labor contracts,” said East District Councilor Steven Saba.
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro lauded Methuen’s residents and business owners for speaking out against the prior financial discord.
“At the heart of Methuen’s continued financial recovery are residents and business owners, who since 2018, applied pressure to turn multiple financial disasters around,” she said. “Much of Methuen’s surplus comes from hardworking taxpayers and I’m grateful that the city being under state oversight has corrected much mismanagement. I’m proud to serve on a council that has made millions of dollars in appropriate cuts and working together with this administration and CAFO.”
In addition, Moody’s representatives explained their reason for issuing the new bond rating.
“Following a period of financial imbalance and reserve depletion, new management has effectively implemented improvements to the city’s budgeting process and expenditure control making governance a driver of this upgrade,” they said. “The upgrade to A1 reflects the material improvement in the city’s reserve and liquidity positions following successive operating surpluses that are projected to continue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.