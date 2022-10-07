METHUEN – Thomas Spitalere of Methuen has dedicated the past 20 years of his life to chasing spirits out of the Merrimack Valley.
“I pretty much live and breathe the paranormal,” he said, adding that he has been fascinated by ghosts since seventh grade.
After graduating from college in 2000, Spitalere continued to hone his craft and went on to found the Essex County Ghost Project in 2007.
“I wanted to go out there and help people,” he said. “The TV ghost hunting was getting out of control.”
One of his more memorable investigations came in 2009 when Spitalere discovered the ghostly image of a Native American at Greycourt State Park.
“It was one of the first times that we got actual evidence,” he said.
Spitalere said his knowledge of the supernatural is based on years of removing spirits from homes and businesses. “There’s no education in this field.”
When collecting preliminary information from a client, Spitalere always asks if sleeping has been a problem.
“It’s about understanding people,” he said.
According to the Sleep Foundation, someone with sleep paralysis is susceptible to hypnogogic hallucinations, which can trigger the perceived appearance of an apparition.
Spitalere will also study the electro-magnetic fields in the building from the basement to the attic.
In addition, he has a combination of new and old equipment to detect electronic voice phenomena and to capture physical evidence. Spitalere said older cameras have a slower aperture speed, which makes it easier to document a spirit’s physical presence. He will then attempt to remove the spirit by coaxing the apparition to “move toward the light.”
For more complex matters, Spitalere has been assisted by demonologist Carl Johnson of Rhode Island, who, from 2004 to 2006, was an investigator on the SyFy series Ghost Hunters. Spitalere has also called upon psychics to conduct a “full cleansing.”
However, despite his best efforts, Spitalere said it is possible that a spirit may refuse to leave.
“It’s not like calling a plumber or an electrician, there’s absolutely no guarantees,” he said.
However, the majority of the time, the spirits do not mean any harm.
“Sometimes people don’t mind once they know who it is,” said Spitalere.
Although he has raised thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations, he said the Essex County Ghost Project is a hobby rather than a source of income.
On the evening of Oct. 28, Spitalere will join members of the Methuen Historical Society to host A Ghostly Evening at The Museum.
During the event, Spitalere will describe how spirits have been known to enter a building by hitching a ride on a piece of furniture that was owned by someone who has passed away.
Other speakers include Joseph Bella, vice president of the Historical Society, and Christi Brouder, a psychic investigator with Witches Wonder.
Historical Society board member Bev Brown said there will also be discussions about areas of the city that are hotbeds for paranormal activity.
One of those locations is the Red Tavern on Pleasant Street, which was once owned by millionaire Edward Searles. In 1900, Searles converted the building into a private guest house. Brown said it is rumored that a woman took her own life while staying at the Red Tavern and her spirit may still be on the premises.
“It’s one of the hot spots people talk about,” she said. “It’s an interesting kind of thing.”
Brown said this will be the Historical Society's first time hosting the event.
“Our fundraising events were cut short because of COVID,” she said. “We kind of fell in a hole.”
Therefore, the Historical Society decided to use Halloween to create a historical and somewhat spooky event.
The cost of admission is $15 and all proceeds will be used to benefit the Methuen Museum of History and the Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.