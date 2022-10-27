METHUEN — The School Committee, during its Oct. 24 meeting, voted unanimously to require that all students keep their cell phones concealed during the school day.
The updated cell phone policy will take effect on Oct. 31.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong said that during the Sept. 26 meeting, the committee voted 3-2 to keep language in the policy that allowed students to use their devices during lunch. However, after speaking with building principals, Kwong requested that the committee reassess its decision.
“I am asking the committee to please reconsider pulling out the language allowing cell phones at lunchtime,” she said. “Nothing good is coming out of students being able to use their cell phones at lunch. Kids are getting very afraid to be themselves, it’s the fear of being videotaped and memes being sent out.”
Ryan DiZoglio, a Methuen School Committee member and a sixth grade teacher at Parthum Elementary School in Lawrence, said his school has a zero-tolerance policy for cell phones, adding that Methuen’s policy should be just as strict.
“If a phone is out, a teacher should be able to confiscate it and have the parents come in to get it,” he said. “Technically, it’s not the child’s property, it’s the parents’ property.”
However, Kwong said that in some cases, a cell phone is actually owned by the student, not the parent.
“There are legal implications to confiscating phones from students,” she said. “I have been through multiple cases of phone confiscation and it does become problematic.”
Kwong said a cell phone would only be confiscated if it contained material that was threatening or harmful.
“We have a very systematic approach to those kinds of situations,” she said, adding that the device would be turned over to the police.
Kwong maintained that cell phones can also be useful in the classroom, citing the calculator function and the ability to scan QR Codes.
However, Committee member Jana Zanni Pesce said she was leery about cell phones being used for any reason, even if it is school-related.
“It makes me nervous to think that these students can still have them on their person,” she said, adding that SmartWatches should have the same restrictions.
Committee member Laurie Keegan said 99% of students adhere to the cell phone policy and that it would not be fair to penalize those students for the inappropriate actions of a select few.
“We have a very small percentage of people who are misbehaving,” she said.
Keegan also said she was not in favor of taking cell phones away from students at Methuen High School.
“If we’re going to make a policy, it should be enforceable,” she said. “It’s not enforceable at the high school.”
In addition, Kwong said that despite having an absolute rule for cell phone concealment; the reality is that there is virtually no way to completely remove cell phones from the schools.
“Cell phone use can be really inconspicuous,” she said. “Policing 7,000 students from not bringing a cell phone into a school building is impossible.”
