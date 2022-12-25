Maxley Hidalgo Tapia, 6
Comprehensive Grammar School
“I like when they bring in the Christmas tree and lights. Then I just play.”
Jaxson and Cole Marsan, 8 and 7
Comprehensive Grammar School
Jaxson: “I like to make Christmas inflatables of Santa and the elves, and my mom makes a Grinch village for the kids.”
Cole: “We always watch a movie, either ‘The Grinch’ or ‘Home Alone’, and we put Grinch decorations on the table.”
Jackie Lim, 11
Comprehensive Grammar School
“I like when we go to Vermont on the day before Christmas to see all my relatives.”
Iylee and Tayva Alberghene, both 11
Comprehensive Grammar School
Tayva: “We make gingerbread houses. We separate into groups of two with our cousins, and after creating the gingerbread houses, we leave them out for the elves.”
Iylee: “The whole extended family plays a game that starts on Thanksgiving Day. You have a baby doll, and put it in someone’s car passenger seat. The person with the baby on Christmas day is the loser.”
