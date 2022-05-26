METHUEN — A review of this year’s Capital Improvement Plan, shows several line items with red blocks next to them — these are all critical needs — there are 19 of them totaling $7.2 million.
Within that figure is a $1.5 million request to replace six police cruisers which have exceeded 100,000 miles after two years of service. The expenditure would be financed through fiscal year 2027 with $440,000 being paid in fiscal year 2023. Two additional payments of $420,000 would be made in fiscal years 2025 and 2027.
The Charles Street retaining wall and the Lawrence Street parking lot are listed as critical infrastructure needs totaling $1.2 million. However, the city has already locked in a $990,000 grant from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program. The remaining balance of $250,000 would be paid in fiscal year 2023. The project itself calls for the design and construction of a new retaining wall and reconfiguring the parking lot.
A request for $1 million has also been made to replace the cooling tower and chiller at the Marsh Grammar School. This project would be fully funded in fiscal year 2023. According to the CIP, the cooling tower’s iron pipe has continued to rot despite numerous repairs. In addition, the chiller, which is now 22 years old, must be completely rebuilt. The manufacturer’s recommendation indicates this should have been 10 years ago.
“Infrastructure improvements have been lacking in prior years, which has made many of these repairs even more critical,” said Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro, adding that she continues to push for a meticulous line-by-line review of the CIP coupled with site visits. “Our CIP is one of the most important financial planning documents for the city.”
Another million-dollar ask would fund renovations at four playgrounds through fiscal year 2027 with the city paying $250,000 per year. The projects call for the playgrounds to be redesigned, modernized and compliant with ADA safety regulations.
In addition, $550,000 is being requested to replace the failing roof at the Tenney Grammar School. According to the CIP, the project would be fully funded in fiscal year 2024.
“For many years, the city did almost nothing regarding upgrades to infrastructure,” said East District Councilor Steven Saba, adding that he has been advocating for a “serious CIP” since 2018.
He also spoke about the responsible use of the $46.1 million that Methuen received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We have to focus on using this once in a lifetime money for once in a lifetime projects,” said Saba. “We have critical issues with water and sewer distribution lines and combined sewer/stormwater lines. Our sewer pumping stations are at risk of failing. Our DPW yard is contaminated and in deplorable condition.”
