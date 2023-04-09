Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-35-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes play the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa has a 38-35-7 record overall and a 23-14-3 record in home games. The Senators have conceded 264 goals while scoring 253 for a -11 scoring differential.
Carolina has a 50-20-9 record overall and a 23-10-6 record in road games. The Hurricanes have a 21-5-6 record in one-goal games.
The matchup Monday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-0 in the previous meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 37 goals with 49 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.
Sebastian Aho has 35 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 19 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.
Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Derick Brassard: out (fibula), Thomas Chabot: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).
Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee), Stefan Noesen: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
