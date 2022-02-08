Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-3, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (15-22-4, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +225, Hurricanes -277; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes play Ottawa Senators.
The Senators are 9-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.
The Hurricanes are 15-6-2 against conference opponents. Carolina is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.
In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Carolina won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 26 points. Tyler Ennis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 19 goals and has 45 points. DeAngelo has nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).
Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.