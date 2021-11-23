Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-12-1, eighth in the Pacific)
Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +116, Hurricanes -139; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes take on Seattle Kraken.
The Kraken are 4-6-0 at home. Seattle ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with nine.
The Hurricanes are 8-1-1 on the road. Carolina has scored 57 goals and is seventh in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with eight.
The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with nine goals and has 14 points. Jaden Schwartz has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.
Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Martin Necas has four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .847 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).
Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.