New York Mets (16-15, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (12-17, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 2.21 ERA, .87 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -177, Tigers +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Detroit Tigers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.
Detroit has a 7-7 record at home and a 12-17 record overall. The Tigers have a 9-15 record in games when they have given up a home run.
New York has a 16-15 record overall and a 10-9 record in road games. The Mets are 14-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.
The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Maton ranks third on the Tigers with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Eric Haase is 9-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.
Pete Alonso ranks second on the Mets with 14 extra base hits (three doubles and 11 home runs). Brett Baty is 12-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Mets: 2-8, .245 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (illness), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mets: Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
