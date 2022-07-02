Texas Rangers (36-39, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (48-29, first in the NL East)
New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (6-2, 2.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Texas Rangers.
New York is 48-29 overall and 25-12 at home. The Mets have gone 13-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Texas has a 19-19 record on the road and a 36-39 record overall. The Rangers have a 22-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .319 batting average to rank seventh on the Mets, and has 17 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.
Nate Lowe has a .279 batting average to rank third on the Rangers, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Marcus Semien is 13-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
Rangers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
