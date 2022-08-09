North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.